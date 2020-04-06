ValuEngine Downgrades DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $10.57 on Thursday. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72. DNB ASA/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

