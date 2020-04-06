ValuEngine Downgrades Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.19.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 253,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,454. The company has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.