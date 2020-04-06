ValuEngine Downgrades Everi (NYSE:EVRI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Everi stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.47. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everi by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Everi by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Everi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 474.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

