ValuEngine Downgrades TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $809.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. TiVo has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TiVo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,046,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TiVo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in TiVo by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TiVo by 4,130.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in TiVo by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

