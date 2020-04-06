ValuEngine Lowers Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Akazoo in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

SONG stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Akazoo has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONG. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akazoo during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akazoo by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akazoo in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akazoo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Akazoo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

