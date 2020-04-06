ValuEngine Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athene from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. Athene has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

