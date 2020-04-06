ValuEngine Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,252. The stock has a market cap of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.30 million. Equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

