ValuEngine Lowers Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:EARN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 1,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,106. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 259.70% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.