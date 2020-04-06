ValuEngine Lowers ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

EBKDY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ERSTE GRP BK A/S had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ERSTE GRP BK A/S will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

