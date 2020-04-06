ValuEngine Lowers HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.