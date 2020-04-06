ValuEngine Lowers Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTZ. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, February 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

HTZ stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,285,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

