ValuEngine Lowers Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $30.38 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

