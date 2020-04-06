ValuEngine Lowers ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts predict that ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

