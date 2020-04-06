ValuEngine Lowers J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $0.31 on Friday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 418,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,808.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.Jill by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

