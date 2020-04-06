ValuEngine Lowers KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

KBCSY opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.34. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

