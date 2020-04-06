ValuEngine Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Derivative

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.