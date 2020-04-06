ValuEngine Upgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

