ValuEngine Upgrades CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.39.

CVSI opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

