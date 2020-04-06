ValuEngine Upgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

