ValuEngine Upgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 6,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in DSP Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in DSP Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

