ValuEngine Upgrades DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV AS/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

DSDVY stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. DSV AS/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.24.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

