ValuEngine Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,111,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.