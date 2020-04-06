ValuEngine Upgrades GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

