ValuEngine Upgrades H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HEOFF stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

