ValuEngine Upgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

UCTT stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,644. The company has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

