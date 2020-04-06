Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 798,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

