Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.43. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,324. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.47.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

