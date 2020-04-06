VeriME Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.04658458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About VeriME

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

