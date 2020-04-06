Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $13.15 on Monday, hitting $165.00. 5,749,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

