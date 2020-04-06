Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $13.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.26. 6,295,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.