Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 536,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.