Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,589,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

