Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Loop Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.91.

DIS traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,126,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.37. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

