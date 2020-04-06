Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €225.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €268.47 ($312.18).

adidas stock opened at €196.35 ($228.31) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €232.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €271.37. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

