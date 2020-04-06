Warburg Research Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €34.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.02 ($39.56) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.13 ($48.98).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.