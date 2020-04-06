Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bureau Veritas (IKTSF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: IKTSF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/27/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/4/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$56.09 during trading hours on Monday. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. Bureau Veritas SA has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

