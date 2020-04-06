Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.