Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $3,782,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

