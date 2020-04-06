Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WETF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 107,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

