WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Goldman Sachs Group cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.