Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by Wood & Company to Neutral

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wood & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

WWD stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. 1,025,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,732. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

