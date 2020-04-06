Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WWD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $140,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $85,492,000. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $46,311,000. Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

