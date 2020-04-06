Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 37.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:XEL traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.95. 163,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

