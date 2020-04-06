Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $17.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $73.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.21 billion to $74.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.49 billion to $77.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 1,276,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

