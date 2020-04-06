Zacks: Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.45). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of RLMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

