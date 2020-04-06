Zacks: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Given $12.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Broadmark Realty Capital an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 354,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,960. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.27 million and a PE ratio of 29.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, COO Linda Koa bought 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,720.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

