Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

LOW stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. 1,276,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.