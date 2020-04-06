Zacks: Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond Eagle Acquisition an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VRT stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,931. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 0.72.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

