Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Hold

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have declined in the past three months. The company is witnessing year-over-year decline in adjusted operating profit at Carbohydrate Solutions segment for a while. Moreover, rise in SG&A expenses and increased interest expenses remain concerns. However, the company’s progress on its three strategic pillars including optimize, drive and growth look encouraging. Its Readiness goals of driving business growth, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience are also well on track. Further, it is benefiting from strength in the Nutrition segment. These factors have aided quarterly results in the past few quarters. Consequently, it delivered the fourth straight quarter of positive sales surprise and second straight quarter of earnings surprise in fourth-quarter 2019.”

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $35.74. 2,346,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,018. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.