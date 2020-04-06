Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to Hold

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conagra’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost after the third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release, wherein management said that it expects to exceed its previously-issued forecasts for fiscal 2020. Incidentally, the company’s fourth quarter to-date performance is gaining from solid shipments and consumption in the domestic retail business, stemming from coronavirus. This has helped the company counter softness in its foodservice business. Apart from this, Conagra has been benefiting from Pinnacle Foods’ inclusion, focus on snacks and frozen categories, and portfolio refinement efforts. To this end, its Sold businesses, however, weighed on the third-quarter show, wherein earnings and sales fell year over year and lagged the consensus mark. Input cost inflation is also a concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,885. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

